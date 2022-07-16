Sivasagar (Assam): A complaint has been lodged with the police in Assam’s Sivasagar district against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her tweet which allegedly links the expression sexual harassment’ with an Assamese surname.

A local organisation, Jatiya Sangrami Sena had filed the written complaint alleging that Moitra had insulted the entire Assamese community with her tweet and demanded an unconditional apology from her.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Moitra had allegedly posted the tweet in reference to a list of unparliamentary words.

My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word- Sexual Harassment Replacement- Mr Gogoi, she allegedly wrote on Thursday.

See more My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words .



Banned word- Sexual Harassment

Replacement- Mr. Gogoi — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

This led to criticism, especially by netizens from Assam, who pointed that Gogoi’ is a surname of a large section of Assamese people and the tweet was deemed by them as an insult to the entire community.

The TMC leader had on Friday clarified that she was not implicating the Gogoi community.

Just for those Sanghis twisting tweet to say I targeted all Gogois, let me spell it out : Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha, she had posted on the micro blogging site.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Just for those sanghis twisting tweet to say I targetted all Gogois let me spell it out:



Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/FKJBhNOEz8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

A former staff of Supreme Court had in 2019 accused Gogoi, who was then the chief justice of the country, of sexual harassment and the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

An in-house committee of three judges had later given a clean chit to Gogoi.

The Jatiya Sangrami Sena has also threatened not to allow TMC to hold any meeting or rally in upper Assam if she failed to apologise for her comment.

A police official confirmed that a written complaint against Moitra, who had created an uproar with her Goddess Kali comment, had been received on Friday but no FIR has been registered as yet.

A complaint has been filed at Sivasagar sadar police Station. We are examining it. No case has been registered yet, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ruling BJP in Assam Saturday demanded an apology from Moitra for her Twitter post.

“The unparliamentary word used by Mahua Moitra is an insult to all the people of Assam. She must tender an apology for it,” BJP state spokesperson Mominul Awal said in a statement in Guwahati.

He maintained that the state TMC president Ripun Bora should also apologise to the people for the remark.

A complaint had been lodged on July 6 by Bajrang Dal with the police at Hailakandi in Assam for Moitra’s Kali comment in which she said she imagined the goddess as meat eating and alcohol accepting and that every one has the right to worship a god and godess in his or her own way.

Also read: Free Covid precautionary dose for 18-59 age group launched in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









