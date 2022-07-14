Bengal reports 2,979 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 20,59,264 after 2,979 fresh cases, 320 more than the previous day’s count, were registered on Wednesday, the health department said in a bulletin.

For more deaths due to the disease took the toll to 21,255, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state had recorded 2,659 new cases and five fatalities on Tuesday.

The positivity rate rose to 18.59 per cent while it was 18.46 per cent on the previous day.

The number of active cases increased to 27,496 after 1,359 recoveries were registered the state, the bulletin said. So far, there are 20,10,513 people have been cured of the infection.

In West Bengal, 16,027 samples have been tested for coronavirus since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Also read: Himachal’s ecology under pressure; around 31 forest fires per day in April-June this year

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









