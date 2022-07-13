Imphal: Relief and disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai said the government is trying its level best to find the missing bodies, and the rescue operation will continue for the next two days followed by a review meeting on Saturday.

He made the statement while monitoring the search operation works at the Tupul railway construction site on the 14th day of the ongoing rescue work.

The massive landslide shook the Makhaum (Marangjing) village of Noney district on the intervening night of 29 and 30 June causing disastrous consequences.

No dead bodies were found on Wednesday. So far, 54 bodies have been recovered while seven persons are still missing.

Two bodies of victims were found in the river bed area on Tuesday while three are yet to be identified, minister Awangbow informed.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting held at Noney DC Office, Longmai, minister Awangbow stated that the government will quickly give out compensation of about Rs 5 lakh for each missing person. The search operation will continue until all the missing persons are found, he assured.

It may be mentioned that 30 different organisations and individuals provided relief materials to Noney DC’s Office in kind, while another 13 provided cash of about Rs 2.61 lakh.

HAC Chairmain Dipu Gangmei, additional chief secretary MH Khan, DC Noney Haulianlal Guite, SP Noney M Gopaldas, ADC Noney S Khapudang, brigadiers of the Assam Rifles, engineers from the railways, SDRF, NDRF & CRPF officials were also present at the meeting.

Another 18 victims who were injured were also rescued alive earlier out of all the 79 landslide victims.

