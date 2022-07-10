Tinsukia: A gunfight broke out between militants of ULFA (I) and the security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a police officer said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided Kujupathar in Bordumsa police station area, he said.
The team, led by Deputy Inspector General (NER) Jitmol Doley, was attacked by the militants. The police also retaliated and the gunfight continued for some time, the officer said.
“However, there was no casualty on any side. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt,” he added.
