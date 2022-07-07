Shillong: In continuation of the campaign against drug menace in Meghalaya, East Jaintia Hills District Police on Thursday seized 72 grams of heroin in addition to 17 strips of banned Nitrazepam tablets.

The seizure was made after a 15-hour joint operation carried out by ANTF and Umtyra anti-infiltration led by Additional SP Banraplang Jyrwa alongside DSP Jason Myrom.

“Due to heavy jam at Malidor (Assam side) the team had to continue the operation for almost 15 hours,” East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

Acting on credible inputs regarding the transportation of contraband from Silchar to Shillong, the police intercepted a Maruti Zen vehicle bearing registration number WB 02 P 2867 at the Umtyra checkpoint and searched two people thoroughly.

The alleged smugglers had hidden the 6 boxes of suspected contraband (heroin) under their garments.

The SP added that two phones along with the said vehicle was seized and a case registered at the Khliehriat PS under NDPS Act. Further probe is on to ascertain the forward and backward links of the drug crime network.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui lauded the police for being able to nab culprits involved in smuggling drugs.

“Police department as always are being very vigilant on all illegal activities, especially drug menace, which has become a major concern in the society,” Rymbui said.

He, however, added that the credit wasn’t due only to the police department, but to the cooperation of the public that helps agencies.

“Thankful to the police department and agencies for helping us to be able to see that we are able to arrest those involved and we are hopeful in the near future we will be able to reach to the kingpin or source from where all this is happening,” said Rymbui.

