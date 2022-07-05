Tension gripped Manipur’s border town of Moreh following the killing of two Tamil youths at Myanmar’s Tamu town on Tuesday morning. The two youths had travelled to Tamu, to meet friends when they were shot dead from a close range.
Police said that the deceased, identified as P. Mohan (28) and M. Pyanar (32), had gone to Tamu on Tuesday morning. According to local sources, Mohan was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Gamnom Veng, Moreh Ward No.2. He had got married about two weeks ago. Pyanar ran a small shop in Moreh Ward No. 4.
Hotels, shops were shut down and no vehicles, including private cars, were allowed to leave Moreh for Imphal.
According to initial reports, they were shot dead by Pyu Shaw Htee, a militia affiliated with Myanmar military, around 1 pm on Tuesday, July 5.
The Pyu Saw Htee collective, Myanmar Now reports, was formed with supporters of the military in the wake of the February 1 coup with the aim of undermining anti-dictatorship forces with threats and violence. However, Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun claimed last year that Pyu Saw Htee was not formed by the military and did not receive any training or weapons from it.
Also read |
Latest Stories
- Karan Johar donates Rs 11 lakh to Assam Chief Minister Relief Fund
- Viruses can change your scent to make you more attractive to mosquitoes: Study
- Mizoram CM inducts journalist into party, says MNF in recruitment drive
- Rejuvenate Arunachal springs to solve drinking water problem: Expert
- Over 100 students from Sikkim Manipal infected by Nairobi Fly
- Mizoram: Aizawl to soon get two motorable flyovers