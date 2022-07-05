Tension gripped Manipur’s border town of Moreh following the killing of two Tamil youths at Myanmar’s Tamu town on Tuesday morning. The two youths had travelled to Tamu, to meet friends when they were shot dead from a close range.

Police said that the deceased, identified as P. Mohan (28) and M. Pyanar (32), had gone to Tamu on Tuesday morning. According to local sources, Mohan was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Gamnom Veng, Moreh Ward No.2. He had got married about two weeks ago. Pyanar ran a small shop in Moreh Ward No. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hotels, shops were shut down and no vehicles, including private cars, were allowed to leave Moreh for Imphal.

According to initial reports, they were shot dead by Pyu Shaw Htee, a militia affiliated with Myanmar military, around 1 pm on Tuesday, July 5.

The Pyu Saw Htee collective, Myanmar Now reports, was formed with supporters of the military in the wake of the February 1 coup with the aim of undermining anti-dictatorship forces with threats and violence. However, Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun claimed last year that Pyu Saw Htee was not formed by the military and did not receive any training or weapons from it.

Also read |

Trending Stories









