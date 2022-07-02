Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP) planted saplings and also adopted a stretch of the National Highway-415 divider between Itanagar and Naharlagun to mark the National Doctors’ Day on Friday.

IMA-AP president Lobsang Tsetim said they decided to adopt the stretch of the highway divider while understanding the social responsibility of the association towards society. He said it is the first case of adopting a highway stretch by any individual or group.

“The decision to adopt the stretch of the divider was taken following permission from the capital district administration and the highway authority,” he said.

Appealing to the public to take up such initiatives for the beautification of the highway, Dr Tsetim said the IMA-AP will be totally devoted to taking care of the saplings planted.

“The initiative will not only help in terms of the beautification of the capital’s roads, but also in some way help in controlling climate change, which is a great concern for the people,” he said.

Dr Tsetim said the office of IMA-AP is being constructed near the adopted stretch of the highway and that will facilitate better care of the saplings.

We are planning to plant more saplings in the days to come so that the passers-by feel nice, he said.

Byabang Rana, chief managing director of Heema Hospital, said besides the plantation drive, the association wants to create awareness among the public on the importance of plants and trees in human life.

People are well aware that the lack of trees is the prime cause of landslides and soil erosion in any place. Therefore, everyone should come forward and plant more trees to avoid such a situation, he said.

State Programme officer for Blindness Control, Taba Khanna said the National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year to honour Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a famous physician and freedom fighter from West Bengal.

July 1 is both the birth and death anniversary of Roy, who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death in 1962. Khanna said the day was first celebrated in India in 1991.

“Every year we celebrate the day in different ways but this year the IMA-AP decided to beautify around 700 metres of the median of the NH-415. Through contributions by the doctors, we have planted foxtail palm and bougainvillea plant,” he said.

