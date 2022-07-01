SC: Nupur Sharma 'single-handedly responsible' for what's happening in India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her “disturbing” remark against Prophet Mohammad, saying it has led to unfortunate incidents in the country

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” said the judges.

The court said the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

Nupur Sharma’s offensive comments, made during a TV debate earlier this month, sparked massive protests in India and several Gulf countries summoned Indian diplomats to issue severe reprimands.

“We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country,” said Justice Surya Kant.

While refusing to entertain Sharma’s plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala allowed her to withdraw the plea.

“These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country. These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities,” the bench said during the hearing.

Her lawyer said she had not used her name on the petition because of the threats. “She faces threats or she has become a security threat,” the judges snapped.

The court snubbed Nupur Sharma’s argument on “equal treatment” and “no discrimination”.

“But when you file FIRs against others, they are immediately arrested but when it’s against you nobody has dared to touch you,” the judges said.

Her comments showed her “obstinate and arrogant character”, said the Supreme Court.

“What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?”

