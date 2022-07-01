Tinsukia: In an ongoing gun battle reported between suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia district, one cadre of the banned outfit was gunned down on Friday even as hunt for five others is still underway.

The deceased has been identified as Gyan Asom.

Picture of suspected Ulfa (I) cadre Gyan Asom, who reportedly died in an encounter with security forces on Friday.

The development comes close on the heels of Assam police alerting Oil India Limited about recent intelligence inputs on ULFA-I’s alleged plan to target their installations and abduct officials.

Confirming the development, a senior official in the Indian army said they received and reacted to specific inputs on a group of six ULFA-I cadres led by Rupom Asom taking shelter at Dapather Majgaon under Kakopathar police station. Two soldiers were then sent to the location in civil dress to confirm the input.

“A joint team of 14 Assam Regiment and police was launched immediately after receiving a signal from our men,” the source said.

Recoveries made from the house of the suspect

Sources said the security team came under heavy gunfire as soon as they approached the said house, and were also attacked by the suspects with two grenades.

“In retaliatory fire, two cadres sustained bullet injuries as they tried to flee towards the path from the backyard of the house.”

Later, the body of one cadre was recovered while the operation is still on to nab the other suspected militants.

“The operation area has been widened to cover a radius of almost 5 km. We have cordoned off almost half a dozen villages, including Pani Gaon, Ahom Gaon and Henglijan Gaon among others,” the source added.

Another source said, as per information, the group entered the house in the wee hours of Friday and took shelter on gun point. “A bag containing an IED has been recovered from the house where they were hiding,” the source added.

More details awaited as this is a developing story.

