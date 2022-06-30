Gangtok: A 15-year-old girl hit by a truck on the National Highway 10 has been admitted to the Central Referral Hospital, Manipal. The girl has been identified as Divya Rai, a resident of Lower Khamdong in East Sikkim. Divya Rai is in critical condition with head injuries and fractures in the frontal bone and orbital bone.

The driver of the truck, bearing registration number SK-08-D0346, has been identified as Man Bahadur Gurung. As per the police report, a case has been registered at the Ranipool police station and the driver is under police custody.

