Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday felicitated the seven Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, including two women, who have brought laurels to the state both in national and international arena.
CM Biren Singh also handed over some financial assistance to the MMA players and wished them the very best in all their future tournaments.
Laishram Surbala Devi (Bantamweight) and Veini Th (Flyweight) have won gold medals at the recently-concluded Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) world championship 2021 in Amsterdam. While Jojo Rajkumari aka Cobra queen was the winner of Matrix Fight Night 9 (MFN9) recently held at the Siri Fort in New Delhi.
CM Biren Singh also facilitated the four national medalists in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) who have brought laurels to the state in the recently-held 5th MMA India National Championship at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Three MMA fighters from Senapati district namely Michael Rovei, 20, (Bantamweight), Shanchui Zimik, 25, (Bantamweight) and Besii Ariijii, 20, (Featherweight) bagged the gold medal in 61, 51 and 65 kg categories, respectively. Also, Phanjoibam Niranjan Singh won the gold medal in the 65.8 kg striking MMA category.
They will be representing India in the upcoming GAMMA Asian Championship 2022 which will be held later this year.
Also read: Manipur bans use of intoxicants for children below 18
