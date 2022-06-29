Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) now has a key infrastructure in its repertoire, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, banquet and lawn and, more importantly, a covered practice arena to ensure that the elements of nature do not come into the way of professional cricket training during the monsoon season.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) fitness centre, ACA banquet and lawn and the ACA-covered practice arena while terming the occasion momentous for the cricket association and the cricketing landscape of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Emphasising the significance of fitness in sports, Sarma said that the newly developed state-of-the-art ACA fitness centre would play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of the professional cricketers of the state by improving their overall physical fitness.

The chief minister also lauded the different cricket-infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Assam Cricket Association in different parts of the state.

“It is now important to intensify sporting activities in those places to enable the budding cricketers to come to the fore by showcasing their skills,” he said.

At the same time, Sarma also spoke about the ACA-covered practice arena, and the purpose it would serve in enabling the cricketers to practice even during the monsoon season.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the ACA parking and commercial complex on the occasion and in the presence of a host of dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the event, Sarma, who is a former president of Assam Cricket Association, handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to Debolal Gorlosa, the chief executive member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, for the people of North Cachar Hills affected by the vagaries of nature recently.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia in his welcome address said that the ACA Fitness Centre would fill a longstanding vacuum, and would boost the existing infrastructure at the ACA Stadium at Barsapara.

Speaking about the ACA Covered Practice Arena, he said that it would help the players continue their practice unabated, notwithstanding unfriendly weather conditions.

At the same time, Saikia expressed gratitude to the Assam government for allotting 11 bighas of land adjacent to the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, and said that the proposed ACA Parking and Commercial Complex there would be instrumental in making ACA self-sustainable financially to a certain degree.

Saikia added that the ACA Banquet and Lawn would serve the same purpose of not making the Assam Cricket Association solely reliant on the funds of BCCI.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

NCHAC chief executive member Gorlosa, while addressing the gathering, thanked ACA for the warm gesture of support and solidarity shown towards the people of his region battered by natural calamities.

He also lauded the ambitious and challenging initiative taken by the present apex council of Assam Cricket Association to develop a new cricket ground along with a pavilion and all modern facilities in Umrangso, besides ramping up and upgrading the existing cricket facilities in Haflong.

Also Read | Shinde, rebel Sena MLAs our guests: Assam govt

Trending Stories









