Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to cancel all officiating/functional appointments on an out-of-turn basis in all the government departments with immediate effect.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

The cabinet during its sitting decided that all lower-level functionaries shall be reverted to their original substantive posts (from which they were posted to higher posts on officiating/functional basis) without waiting for any further orders.

The action taken report shall be submitted within 30 days by the secretary/head of the autonomous body concerned to the chief secretary to ensure that the order has been implemented, a press statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The cabinet also reviewed the ad-hoc/officiating/functional appointments, which were done on a seniority basis but for which no departmental promotion committee (DCP) meetings have been held.

It was directed that in all such cases, the DPCs shall be held within two months so that all posts shall be filled per the applicable Recruitment Rules/Service Rules.

Preparatory action shall be taken in advance e.g. (a) framing of RRs, in case these have not been framed to date and (b) finalization of seniority lists for posts, which are feeder grade to promotional grade etc.

Further, requisition against posts falling under the direct recruitment category shall be sent forthwith to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission/ Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board as the case may be, following prevailing guidelines.

In case any Group C contractual employees were engaged before the coming into force of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018 (and rules framed there-under) the same shall be reviewed by the chief secretary for further necessary action.

The cabinet on the day also gave its nod to the amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) Rules, 2019.

The changes include the incorporation of physical standards and physical efficiency test amendments to the AP Police Service Rules, candidates with minimum qualifying marks in mains (written) will qualify for an interview in the prescribed 1:3 ratio and 45% aggregate in mains would no longer be required to qualify for the viva-voce test.

The government approved necessary amendments in the physical standards and physical efficiency tests for both males and females in the Arunachal Pradesh Police Services Rules to ensure maximum participation and give more opportunities to the youth to join the police service. With this amendment, a long-pending anomaly of physical standards for female candidates has been corrected, the statement said.

