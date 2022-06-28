Gangtok: A 27-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 10 and seven months, have been killed after their house was buried under a landslide near Gangtok, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Dokan Dara area in Rongyek sub-division around midnight, Sub-divisional Magistrate Robin Sewa said.

The bodies have been retrieved from under the debris and sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

