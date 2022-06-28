Did a college student die due to lack of dispensary at a Gangtok college?

Gangtok: A twenty-year-old student from the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College in Tadong died under mysterious circumstances at the college premises on Tuesday, and many believe that his life could have been saved.

The student—Sam Tshering Lepcha—from Dentam, West Sikkim was a second-semester B.Com student. According to an eyewitness, “The victim was on his way to the class passing along one of the corridors in the college premises. He complained of nausea and immediately fainted. He had friends with him at that time, who tried to provide medical assistance.”

Another close friend of the deceased informed, “We travelled together this morning, he was alright. He reached college and missed one of the lectures, complaining he was not feeling well. He was sitting by the stairs while waiting for another lecture. About his medical history, he said he had a car accident in the previous semester. It had hurt him, and we fear that could be the reason for his death today.”

Sam Tshering Lepcha had a car accident a few months ago, which, his friends believe, could have been the reason behind his death.

The deceased was rushed to Central Referral Hospital in Tadong for emergency medical assistance.

NBBD college principal, Dr D Purohit, who rushed to the hospital, told EastMojo: “The incident unfolded around 11:30 am…one student was reported unconscious. He was stretched on one of the benches near the administration section. He was already cold, so we didn’t waste time. We took him in a college official’s vehicle to the hospital, ten minutes after the incident occurred. While he was being rushed from the college to the hospital, he had a low pulse and was going cold. We believe he lost his life before reaching the hospital. The doctors there declared him as brought dead. An autopsy is being undertaken at Central Referral Hospital.”

Elsewhere the students have been complaining about the lack of a medical dispensary at the college premises. One student said: “The College administration had to decide how they would take the student to the hospital. There was no ambulance, no medical aid, and no doctors or nurses. The college took time to decide how they would take him to the hospital, exhibiting their lack of concern, otherwise, for the students at large.”

Purohit responded, “We have been trying for the dispensary, we will have it soon. It was proposed five years ago, but still not there. There was a doctor before, but due to lack of facilities, she left. We have 4000 students, a doctor and nurse are a necessity. We are pushing for the same, such that similar incidents do not repeat.”

