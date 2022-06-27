Itanagar: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has welcomed the BJP-led NDA government’s decision to nominate tribal woman Droupadi Murmu as its official candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

IFCSAP, the apex body of indigenous faith groups of the state, said the NDA, by naming a tribal woman as the party’s candidate for the coveted post, has displayed a bold and smart political move and it shows the deep concern and commitment the present union government has for the inclusive growth and development of all sections of the society.

“By choosing a tribal to occupy the highest position of the country, the NDA alliance has envisaged a compassionate Indian society as she also might go on to become the first tribal woman president of India,” the IFCSAP said.

The society said being a tribal woman Murmu’s life had been always difficult and filled with hardships.

She lost her husband and two sons in succession, but bravely fought back against all such odds with sheer determination to serve the marginalized sections of the society. She rose to become an MLA and then a minister in the state of Odisha and finally the 9th Governor of Jharkhand. She is the first tribal woman to occupy such an august position in the country, the IFCSAP said.

Murmu’s selection as the official candidate for the presidential election has also been applauded by the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP).

The AVP said it recognizes Murmu’s selection as a historic moment of far reaching impressions pertaining to 120 crore citizens of the country.

“The entire life of Murmuji has been a saga of strife. She has devoted her entire life in serving the society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalized, defeating every adversity and distress to carve out a political career. She has rich administrative experience and understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit the country,” AVP president Techi Gubin said.

The AVP has also appealed to all the political parties to support and unanimously elect her as the new president of the country.

The state unit of National People’s Party has also declared its support to Murmu in the presidential election.

