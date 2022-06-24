Shillong: The state government’s order to Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to close all toll gates along the National Highways will now lead to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 Lakh.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne said the decision would impact the revenue but they are working out a plan and will act accordingly.

Clarifying the present situation, Chyne said the toll gates that are installed were a practice from previous years. However, to avoid any confusion, they have decided in principle to not install any toll gates but are working out a plan on how to go about it.

“The Autonomous District Council…we are a Constitutional body. There are some provisions in the Sixth Schedule which allows the council to collect and levy tax. So right now we are working out things and it will be made public soon,” said Chyne.

He also clarified about check gates from the forest and trade department and said those have been installed to check whether vehicles have obtained trading licence or not.

“We have to check especially vehicles run by non-tribals because every vehicle run by non-tribals should obtain a trading licence. They can’t ply within the jurisdiction of the ADCs without any trading licence. So we have to find ways and means of checking such illegalities,” stated Chyne.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier this month spoken to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the affairs of the ADCs, their failure to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) and the need to shut down all illegal toll gates set up by the tribal councils along the national and state highways.

