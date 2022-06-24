Even as Assam reels under monsoon floods, unverified videos with misleading claims are doing the rounds on social media and various local news channels. Recently, two videos of alligators found in Florida and Gujarat were widely circulated on social media, claiming them of being from Assam.

An old video of a large python crossing a road is now being shared by various Assamese news channels, claiming it to be from Assam. On June 23, 2022, News Live shared the video on their Facebook page. It says, “An uninvited guest came during the floods. Look who the guest is?”

Another regional news channel Pratidin Time also shared the video, claiming that the ’12-15 feet long snake’ was seen crossing the National Highway-37 near the Kaziranga National Park.

Fact-Check

Old video

EastMojo did a fact-check and found that it’s an old video. We did a keyword search on Google and found that the short video clip has been circulating on social media for a long time. On March 8, 2022, at 04.11 PM (IST) a verified twitter handle @rupin1992 shared the video that mentions it to be from Rangapara Army area in Assam.

Another twitter handle @susantananda3 shared the same video on March 5, 2022 at 02.16 PM (IST). However, the location of the place is not mentioned in the tweet.

See more Wild always have the right of way. Please give them safe passage🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WHWdjOBjhU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 5, 2022

No, it’s not from Assam

We analyzed the video using the InVID tool and did a reverse image search of the keyframes on Google and Yandex and came across several related YouTube links and news reports. According to this YouTube video published on March 5, 2022 at 09.16 AM (IST), the ‘Indian rock python snake’ was seen crossing the road near Karwar in Karnataka.

We also came across this YouTube video of Kannada news channel SV5 TVNews. According to the video published on March 6, 2022 the python was seen in Karnataka’s Karwar area.

Taking clue from the YouTube links, EastMojo did a keyword search and found this report published on ETV Bharat on March 6, 2022. According to ETV Bharat, the video is from Hanakona village near Karwar of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

The same video was also shared by The Times of India on March 20, 2022. According to the report, the giant snake was spotted crossing road in Kerela’s Wayanad district.

While we are yet to ascertain the exact location of the video, what can be confirmed is that the video is an old one and likely not from Assam, as claimed by local Assamese news channels.

