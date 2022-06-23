The political turmoil in Maharashtra is having an impact thousands of miles away in Guwahati, where Shiv Sena rebels have sought ‘refuge’.

Shiv Sena rebels, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, witnessed protests by the opposition party the Trinamool Congress outside

Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, led by TMC state president Ripun Bora.

See more #WATCH | Members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying.



Party's state president Ripun Bora is leading the protest here. pic.twitter.com/rfoD0fQSKU — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

See more Assam | TMC leaders & workers protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati are being detained by Police



A worker says, "Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt"



Rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/Si7xf4BdJR — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

The protesters called out slogans accusing Assam’s ruling BJP of investing all resources in enabling the Shiv Sena rebels to overturn the government of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

The TMC alleged that the state government had done nothing to ease the suffering of those hit by massive floods in the state.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim with 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts and with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

The rebels have been at the hotel since Wednesday, prepping for an ousting of the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde’s supporters claim about 40 MLAs are at the hotel, above the 37-mark needed for them to split the party without risking disqualification.

According to sources, the party is waiting for Shiv Sena rebels to gather enough numbers for the next stage of what is seen to be the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” in Maharashtra to overturn the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition and establish a new government of the Sena rebels and the BJP.

The BJP has kept its distance but hosted the rebels after they arrived on Monday night from Mumbai.

