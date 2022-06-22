Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Wednesday said around 320 people, including 16 Mizos, are currently stranded in Silchar due to floods and the government is making massive efforts to rescue its residents.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation minister Lalchamliana said around 320 people, including 16 Mizos, are stranded at a mission compound in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district due to floods triggered by incessant rains.

He said that the government has sent a rescue team to Silchar to bring the stranded travellers.

“The government has learnt that around 320 people, including 16 Mizos, are currently stranded at Mission Compound in Silchar due to flood. We have sent a rescue team with boats to rescue and bring back the stranded residents,” Lalchamliana announced in a tweet.

He said that the government is making massive efforts with volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Silchar.

Lalchamliana, who also holds the home portfolio, said that Kolasib district superintendent of police is also making efforts by sending vehicles to rescue the stranded Mizoram residents.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that the state disaster department is currently distributing Rs 6.30 crore from the State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) fund to rehabilitate the damages caused by torrential rains in different parts of the state.

He said that several landslides and other calamities have occurred in different parts of the state due to heavy rain and both the state government and NGOs are currently actively engaged in rescue operation and rehabilitation work.

A preliminary report revealed that landslides occurred at around 60 places and over 20 houses damaged in different parts of the state in the past one week due to incessant rains, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department.

