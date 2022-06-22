Itanagar: Dharmendra, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, took charge as the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Dharmendra succeeds Naresh Kumar, who was recently transferred to the national capital and appointed as the chief secretary of Delhi.

He was serving as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prior to his posting to the northeastern state.

Soon after joining office, he convened a meeting with senior officers and took stock of important projects and issues pertaining to the state.

Dharmendra was accorded a warm welcome by a team of senior officers led by finance and planning principal secretary Sharat Chauhan.

