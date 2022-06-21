Agartala: The high-octane political campaign for the by elections scheduled on June 23 has come to an end on Tuesday with all major political parties taking out mass rallies to prove their strengths on the ground.

Agartala city remained the centre of attraction as all eyes were set on 6-Agartala and 8-Bordowali constituencies which are traditionally considered as Congress bastions.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2018, the BJP had swept both the seats with a thumping majority as heavyweight Congress leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, now back in Congress, had switched over to the saffron camp in pursuit to dislodge the Left from power.

However, both the leaders ultimately made a comeback to the grand old party after spearheading an unsuccessful rebellion against the first BJP Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb. However, Deb also lost the top post as Dr Manik Saha took to the saddle.

This time Dr Manik Saha has been pitted against his former party colleague Asish Saha in 8-Bordowali constituency, while Sudip Roy Barman has been fielded by the Congress party in 6-Agartala against BJP’s Dr Ashok Sinha.

Besides these two constituencies, Surma and Jubarajnagar are set to go for the polls on June 23 and a multi-corner poll battle is on the offing there too.

Apart from the Congress and BJP, principal opposition CPI (M) has also fielded candidates in all the seats, while Trinamool Congress, which is in its desperate bid to expand its footprint in Tripura, is also in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regional TIPRA, led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, also calls for a special mention here. Breaking away from tradition, the party made a historic move by fielding a candidate in SC reserved seat in Surma instead of remaining confined to the 20 ST reserved seats.

Mass rallies

On Tuesday, all the major political parties took out mass rallies to woo voters on the last minutes of the political campaign. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Central Observer Vinod Sonkar and all the other senior party functionaries hit the streets to canvass votes for BJP candidates. The party organised separate poll rallies in Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar.

Similarly, the Congress held a massive rally in Agartala in support of Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha. The star-studded rally of the Trinamool Congress also drew a considerable figure in presence of actors-turned-politicians Shatrughan Sinha and Mimi Chakraborty.

Veteran CPIM leader Pabitra Kar, State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and others intensively took part in the campaigning process for Left Front candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the election commission data, 22 candidates belonging to nine political parties are in the fray for the by-elections. Altogether 1, 88,854 electorates are found to be eligible to exercise their franchise. The results are slated to be declared on June 26 and the whole process of the elections will be completed by June 28 next.

Also read: Multi-tier security net to conduct peaceful by-polls in Tripura: Officials

Trending Stories









