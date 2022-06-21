Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday visited several landslide-affected areas under the Mawsynram block in East Khasi Hills and handed over an ex-gratia to the next of kin of families who lost their lives in the recent landslides.

This monsoon season, since April 1, 2022, 34 deaths have been reported due to flood and landslides.

In two separate landslide incidents at Dangar and Kenmynsaw, as many as seven persons lost their lives, including four children. At Dangar and Mawpen, the Chief Minister met family members of Sanborlang Marak, who lost his wife and four children to a landslide.

At Mawpen, the Chief Minister handed over an ex-gratia to Sanborlang Marak’s in-laws. Sanborlang Marak, a survivor of the incident, is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Shillong. His family received an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh.

At Dangar, the Chief Minister interacted with the villagers and informed them that the restoration of electricity and mobile connectivity in the area have been taken up by the Government in a war footing manner. He also said that the restoration work is underway at multiple locations along the Shillong – Mawsynram route.

“We have started restoring the power line and I am hopeful that we would be able to get back power very soon. Even the roads that are blocked, we are taking extra care to ensure that road connectivity is restored at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

He told the gathering that the road to Dangar has been sanctioned by the Government and the work will commence soon. He also informed that the bridge at Kasimara area will be sanctioned by the government very soon.

At Kenmynsaw village, the Chief Minister met the three minor survivors who lost their parents due to landslide. He expressed his condolences to the family members and handed ex-gratia sanction to the family.

