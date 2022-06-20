With several significant areas of Assam reeling under unforgiving floods, an old video of an alligator rescued from a waterlogged road in Gujarat has been resurrected and spread across social media with the false claim of it being from Assam.

Facebook user F A Barbhuiya posted the above-mentioned video on June 18, 2022, which has been shared more than 3 thousand times on the platform. The post claims that the giant crocodile was rescued near SS College in Hailakandi in Assam.

Fact Check

EastMojo did a fact-check and found that this is an old incident and not from Assam. We analysed the video using the InVID tool and did a reverse image search of the keyframes on Yandex and came across this news report by The Times of India published on August 4, 2019.

The report mentions that the incident took place on a waterlogged street in Vadodara, Gujarat. According to the report, forest officials rescued the 10-foot-long crocodile at a housing society in Vadsar.

