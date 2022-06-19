Policeman found dead in Assam's Jorhat, suicide suspected

Dibrugarh (Assam): A policeman allegedly died by suicide in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday, an official said.
The sub-inspector, who was posted at the Selenghat police station, was found dead by his colleagues at his official quarters, he said.
“It appears he shot himself with his service revolver. We have started an investigation to find the cause leading to the death,” the official said.
He had joined the police station a few days ago, the official added.
