The Mizoram government will shut schools for two days due to incessant rains that have lashed the state for the past few days.

A notification issued by the state school education department on Sunday said that all schools from primary to higher secondary level would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in all parts of the state for the safety of the students.

The decision was taken based on the suggestion by the state disaster department to be cautious amid heavy rain, the notification said.

The weather forecast has revealed that the state is likely to be hit by torrential rain in the next two days, it said.

Meanwhile, sources said that heavy rain has triggered landslides in several parts of Mizoram, including the state capital Aizawl.

Some low-lying areas in Thenzawl town in Serchhip district about 90 km from Aizawl and several plantations on the bank of Khawthlangtuipui river in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district have been submerged by water, it said.

Tlawng river in Sairang village about 21 kilometres from Aizawl has also swollen and submerged some plantations due to heavy rain, the sources said.

An official said that no casualty has been reported so far due to the incessant rain.

