

Imphal: Manipur works minister Govindas Konthoujam has assured that the ongoing repair works on the Irang bridge at Taobam village along the Imphal-Jiribam Highway in Noney district will be completed and ready for the public by July.

Konthoujam said via his Twitter handle: “Taking forward Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Jo’s vision of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” during the meeting it was decided that repair works of Irang Bridge which collapsed last month will be completed and be ready for the public by 15th of July.”

The decision was taken during a monthly review meeting of National Highways Road Construction with the NHIDCL and concerned government officials in Imphal on Friday.

In another tweet, the minister said the Bailey Bridge at Churachandpur-Singhat-Tuvai Road section under NH-102 will be repaired and be ready for public use by June 10. It was also decided that Old Cachar Road will be upgraded to a National Highway soon, he said.

On May 12, a Bailey bridge over the Irang River collapsed after the incessant rainfall in the region washed away its foundation, cutting off the second lifeline of the people of the state.

Earlier, NHIDCL who has been into the work to restore the collapsed bridge said that the repairing work will be completed within a month.

For the time being, vehicles plying along the affected highway have been diverting from Rengpang village via the old Kachar road, crossing Khoupum valley and the Bishnupur district.

