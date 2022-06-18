The flood situation in Assam is changing by the hour and as a result, people are following news updates closely to keep track. However, it seems some media channels are using this to peddle fake news, especially videos, to garner maximum views.

On Sunday, several prominent Assam-based news channels shared a video of water being released from a dam, claiming it to be from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, aiming to create further confusion and panic among citizens who are already suffering due to heavy flooding in several regions of the state.

Please note that the release of excessive water is true and has been notified by the Assam State Emergency Operation Center.

Fact Check

EastMojo did a fact-check and found out that the original video of the floodgates being opened is from last month’s release of excessive water from the Karbi Langpi hydroelectric power project, which left over 39 villages under Kampur and Raha revenue circles in the Karbi Anglong district submerged, as per reports by the Sentinel and ETV Bharat. The water release from Kurichhu Dam has not contributed to the existing flood situation, locals informed EastMojo, and at least for now, any such news or video claiming to be from Kurichhu should not be believed.

