Kolkata: West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 20,21,267 on Friday as 295 more people, including 128 in Kolkata, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The toll remained unchanged at 21,207 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
The positivity rate marginally rose to 2.62 per cent from 2.26 per cent on Thursday.
Sixth-three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,98,654.
The number of active cases rose by 232 to 1,406, it said.
The state has tested over 11,258 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.
