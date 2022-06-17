Agartala: The process of casting votes in the four assembly constituencies kicked off officially on Friday with poll officials visiting houses of voters who are either above 80 years of age or persons with disabilities.

For the first time in Tripura, voters of these target groups have been able to cast their mandate from their homes. Since early morning, poll officials with all the necessary documents started the polling by visiting the residences of targeted voters. However, due to heavy rains the activities were suspended later in the day.

See more নির্বাচন কমিশণের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে ৮০ উর্ধ্ব নাগরিকগণ বাড়ীতে থেকেই ভোটদান প্রক্রিয়ায় অংশ নিতে পারবেন।এরই অঙ্গ হিসেবে আজ আমার মা বাড়িতেই নিজের ভোটদান সম্পন্ন করলেন।

আমি নির্বাচন কমিশণ ও রাজ্য নির্বাচন দপ্তরকে এই সিদ্ধান্তের জন্য আন্তরিক ধন্যবাদ জ্ঞাপন করছি ১/২ pic.twitter.com/YwKCWcl5Ny — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 17, 2022

Several elderly persons, including Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s mother Surjya Bala Saha, remained witness to the whole new poll method adopted this year to ensure hassle-free participation of elderly persons in the elections process.

After exercising her franchise, Surjya Bala Saha said, “I am very glad that the election department has taken this initiative for the aged people. Earlier, we had to stand in long queues during election time. This initiative has relieved us to an extent.”

On being asked about her son, she said, “This time the elections are very special as my son is contesting from the constituency where we live.”

Returning Officer of 8-Bordowali constituency Ashim Saha said, “The poll process started today but due to heavy rains, we had to stop the poll process. We are yet to receive the final figures of polling that took place today.”

