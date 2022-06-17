Shillong: A second review meeting was chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday with the chairmen of the four regional committees formed to monitor flood and landslide situation in the state.

In the last 24 hours, total of 13 lives have been lost due to the incessant rains in Meghalaya.

Under Mawsynram Block, 4 people were killed in a landslide at Dangar, while one death is reported from Boro Ryngku and one from Betgora A. Two people are still missing in Kenmynsaw, and rescue efforts are on to find the person.

Early Friday morning, four deaths were reported from South Garo Hills District which included a minor.

On Thursday, four siblings died when their house was washed away by overflowing mud at Laitlarem village in Nongspung of East Khasi Hills. A 25 year-old-woman from Jashiar village in South West Khasi Hills also lost her life on Thursday.

The regional committees, which is headed by a Cabinet minister, also consist of deputy commissioners, Meghalaya Police and other departments concerned to review the flood situation the state is currently facing.

In a message, the Chief Minister informed that despite continuous rain, relief and rescue operations were underway to provide help to the citizens. He added that many roads in the state, including national highways, are damaged due to landslides and all agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, PWD, Police, are making sure the roads are cleared and restored at the earliest.

Further, he said that alternative routes have been identified for light motor vehicles to avoid the affected areas.

Sangma said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also apprised of the current situation Meghalaya is facing and sought the Centre’s support as the state has sustained huge amount of damage in terms of lives, property, livestock and others.

He added that an appointment with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister has been sought to discuss on the current situation.

The CM said the regional committees have been instructed to continuously monitor the situation and take appropriate actions. He also urged the citizens to be extra careful as the state is currently facing an unmitigated natural calamity.

