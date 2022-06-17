The rains across Assam and Meghalaya show no signs of slowing, with flood warnings across Assam and landslides across Meghalaya bringing life to a halt in the two states.

The landslides across Meghalaya, especially on the National Highway 6, have disconnected millions of people across Tripura, Mizoram and southern Assam from the rest of the country.

Even as more rains are predicted across the region over the next few days, Sohra—formerly known as Cherrapunji—is truly living up to its moniker as the wettest place on the planet. In the past week, the rainfall in Sohra has broken several records.

“CHERRAPUNJEE recorded 972.0 mm #RAINFALL in past 24 Hours. This is the #3rd_HIGHEST 24 HOUR RAINFALL for Cherrapunjee for the month of June over the years.Highest ever record is 1563.3 mm on 16 June 1995 and 2nd Highest is 973.8mm on 05th June 1956,” tweeted the Regional Meteorological Department.

Of the ten ‘wettest’ days recorded in Cherapunji’s history, two: June 15 and June 17 have been in the past week, the RMD informed.

Such has been the severity of rains in Meghalaya that schools have been shut until June 20. Several people have died in Assam and Meghalaya, and locals have been advised to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Assam and Meghalaya are under red alert for June 17 and 18.

