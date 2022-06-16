Agartala: Leader of the opposition and senior politburo member Manik Sarkar on Wednesday raised questions on the ruling party’ silence on the corruption charges against former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and wondered whether the allegations were true.

Addressing a poll campaign rally at Haflong Tehsil ground under poll-bound Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, Sarkar said, “We have no doubt that this government is submerged in corruption. Since the day the predecessor of the present chief minister resigned from his post, reports of his involvement in corruption have been making headlines. Every day there is a news item pertaining to this and I am surprised to see the party has not issued any denial so far.”

“A day before, I had seen him speaking to media persons; even he did not put any light on the matter. The conspicuous silence of the ruling party is indicating otherwise,” he added.

Training his guns on the ruling BJP, Sarkar claimed that it is unwise to put an extra burden of taxes on the masses in pursuit of self reliance. “The prices of essential commodities have torn apart previous records. Prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, which control the prices of other commodities, are at an all-time high in our country. Petrol and Diesel are cheaper in Bangladesh in comparison. In addition, the state government has also levied taxes of various forms.”

“When we raised the issues in the Assembly, the former leader of the House stood and confidently said that they want to make the state self-reliant. Our argument is that self reliance at the cost of people makes no sense,” said Sarkar.

The former Chief Minister also said the CPI (M) would support the government in pursuing the center for development of the state. “We may belong to different political parties and in assembly as well our roles are different but for the overall development of the state, we have no hesitation to go Delhi together and convince the central government for a special package,” added Sarkar.

Sarkar also appealed the voters to cast their valuable votes in favor of CPIM candidate Shailendra Chandra Nath to restore the democratic setup in the state.

