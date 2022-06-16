Lanka Navy arrests 64 suspected illegal immigrants

Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested 64 persons, who were suspected to be attempting to illegally migrate from the country via sea routes, during a special operation in the eastern seas.

The Navy intercepted a suspicious local fishing trawler, during a patrol off Trincomalee. After search, it apprehended 64 persons, believed to be illegal immigrants heading to a foreign country by sea, along with the fishing trawler used for the illegal activity, a Navy release said.

Among the apprehended individuals were 50 men, 11 women and three children. They come from Jaffna in the north, Trincomalee in the east and from the northeastern region of Mullaithivu.

