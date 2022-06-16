A media report is falsely claiming that the Indian Railways will restore fare concessions for senior citizens from July 1, 2022, despite there being no such decision by Indian Railways.

On June 15, Jammu-based English newspaper Daily Excelsior published a report that Indian Railways has decided to resume concession for senior citizens with effect from July 1, 2022.

The report says, “Now when the rail connectivity has, by and large, reached the pre-Covid level, the Indian Railways continues to deny concession in ticket fare for senior citizens, drawing flak from the veterans and railway activists. As the chorus was growing for restoring the train ticket fare concessions for senior citizens, EXCELSIOR NEWS highlighted the matter a few days back.”

“The news of the EXCELSIOR NEWS paid off as railways have decided to restore the fare concession (for all classes) for senior citizens with effect from July 1, 2022,” it added.

However, till now, Indian Railways has made no such announcement. Meanwhile, @RailMinIndia has shared a tweet by @PIBFactCheck where it claims the report of fare concession is false.

See more A #Fake media report is claiming that the Indian Railways will resume concessions for senior citizens from July 1, 2022



▶️ No such announcement has been made by @RailMinIndia



▶️ Indian Railways is currently providing concessions to divyangjans, patients & students only pic.twitter.com/ePoctCRu3A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2022

It is to be noted that concessions in trains for senior citizens have remained suspended since March 2020, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Earlier, senior male and transgender passengers used to get a 40% concession on train tickets, while senior female passengers used to get a 50% concession.

