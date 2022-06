Bengal logs 230 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Kolkata: West Bengal on Wednesday reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, 95 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,20,774, the health department said in a bulletin.

The single-day count crossed the 200-mark after two-and-half months.

The positivity rate stood at 2.95 per cent, up from Tuesday’s 1.85 per cent, it said.

The death toll rose to 21,207 after one more patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fifty-eight people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,98,530.

West Bengal now has 1,037 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state health administration tested 7,784 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours, it added.

