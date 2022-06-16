Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday said that the Agneepath recruitment scheme launched by the ministry of defence is in the interest of the nation, national security, society and the youth.

The Agneepath scheme was launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday with a promise to bring about radical changes in recruitment for the Indian Armed Forces.

“The new recruitment scheme will enhance the fighting ability of the Indian Armed Forces and at the same time provide a quality, trained and disciplined manpower to the society, when the individuals leave the armed forces. These individuals will be accomplished human resource and find early employment opportunities in various avenues,” Mishra said.

The Governor said the recruitment scheme is beneficial also for the youth who miss the selection for regular Armed Force services as after they leave the force, they will be given preference in the reemployment process.

Citing the announcement made by the union home minister, the Governor said those 75% of people, who discontinue their services in the armed forces after four years under the ‘Agneepath Scheme’, will be given preference for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Force.

In the state services, they will be preferred over fresh candidates for recruitment in state police and the Indian Reserve Battalions as well, Mishra said.

Stating that soldiers in the age group of 18 to 24 years will be risk prompt and will be valiant combatants, the Governor said that most of the gallantry awardees have been within this age group bracket.

This scheme will reduce the medically low category personnel in the armed forces, the Governor said, who is a former Counter Hijack Force Commander of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Mishra said that Indian soldiers neither were nor will ever be conscript soldiers as recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces has been always voluntary.

He further called upon the youth of the state and nation to avail the benefits of the scheme and come forward to serve the nation.

