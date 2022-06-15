Itanagar: The Aalo Old Bazaar Committee (AOBC) has filed a complaint before the West Siang deputy commissioner seeking an inquiry over the alleged sale of “artificial/plastic eggs” in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district.

According to the complaint filed by one Bogam Zirdo, the general secretary of AOBC, the committee on Wednesday seized around 50 cartons of suspected artificial/plastic eggs from various shops of the Old Market following verbal complaints from several consumers.

Ziro, in his complaint letter, said that several cartons of the plastic/artificial eggs have been supplied to the army, police, schools, hostels, hotels, restaurants and other institutes in the last 2 to 3 days.

“The eggs are not advisable for human consumption and may cause serious health problems,” Zirdo said, while appealing to the deputy commissioner to look into the matter.

Speaking to EastMojo, Yomken Riram, the officer-in-charge of Aalo police station, said the matter was brought to their attention by the deputy commissioner’s office and, accordingly, checks were carried out in the market on Wednesday.

“We inspected eggs at several shops of the Old Market. As we could not differentiate the same with our naked eyes, we have decided to send the eggs to Itanagar for a lab test,” Riram said.

The police team was joined by magistrate Maryom Karlo, food safety officers Dr D Bagra and legal metrology inspector J Kambu during the inspection.

Riram said there are at present two suppliers, one from Andhra Pradesh and the other from Punjab, who supply eggs in the markets of Aalo.

“We have directed the distributors to stop the supply of eggs till the time we do not receive the reports of the lab test,” Riram said.

