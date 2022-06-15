GANGTOK: Arunachal Pradesh resident Kalu Tamang (35), working as a labour in Sikkim, died in a landslide on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred in an AG Construction Company Area (mess room) and some labourers got trapped under the landslide debris near 17th Mile on the Gangtok-Nathula Highway.

Two other labourers were rescued and referred for medical assistance to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. The Indian Army, Forest officials and the Sherethang police station carried out a rescue operation. However, Tamang, a resident of Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh succumbed to his injuries.

All labourers have been shifted from effected area to new location, a report from Sikkim Police said.

