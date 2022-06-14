Even as heavy rainfall continues to inundate several areas of Guwahati on Tuesday, a video of fish swimming on a flooded street is being circulated on social media claiming that the video is from Guwahati.

A Facebook user Raja Rabiul shared the video claiming it to be from Satmile area in Guwahati.

A major local news channel (News Live) in Assam has also posted the video on their Facebook page with the same claim. The caption of the video reads, “fish swarming on the streets of Guwahati.”

EastMojo did a fact-check of the video and found it to be misleading.

First, the place shown in the video doesn’t match any place in Guwahati. Even in the post shared by News Live, we noticed many users commenting that there is no such place or street in Guwahati.

We analysed the video using the InVID tool and did a Google and Yandex reverse image search of the screenshots. This led us to a Twitter link related to the video. According to the tweet published on June 11, 2022, the video is Guangdong province in China. It reads, “In Guangdong, continuous rainstorms have hit the streets recently.”

We did a keyword search on Google, but couldn’t find any link related to the video, so we are yet to confirm if the video is actually from Guangdong or from somewhere else. But as the video is shared by someone from China on June 11, we can say that the video is being circulated with a misleading claim that is from Guwahati.

