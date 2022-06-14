Guwahati: A man impersonating a crime branch inspector and extorting money from suspects in various cases was arrested by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police.

CID Assam on Monday registered a case (vide CID P.S number 06/2022 under Sections 120(B)/419/420/388 of IPC) against accused Upendra Pandey, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in the Beltola area.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the superintendent of police, CID Assam, informed that Pandey had been impersonating a crime inspector and extorting money from accused or suspects of various cases on the pretext of exonerating them by influencing senior officers of CID.

“On receiving such information, CID has immediately registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody for further interrogation,” the SP, CID said.

CID teams have also searched his residence.

The department has appealed to people not to entertain such persons, and report to the CID police station (at phone number 0361-2529157) immediately if and when they come across any such activity.

