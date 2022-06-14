Itanagar: In a first for Arunachal, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) on Tuesday presented ‘Gold Donor Cards’ to three individuals in recognition of their selfless services towards blood donation-related activities and voluntarily donating their blood more than 26 times.

The ones to receive the Gold Donor Cards are renowned social workers and blood donors Ramesh Jeke, Aini Taloh and Mepe Ete, who have all been instrumental in the field of blood donation in the state.

The cards were presented by health and family welfare secretary P Parthiban on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

Jeke, who has voluntarily donated blood 68 times, is an avid social worker and has been playing a pivotal role in creating awareness about blood donation in Arunachal since 2008.

He is also the chairman of Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization and has conducted hundreds of blood donation camps throughout the state.

Taloh, on the other hand is considered as one of the state’s star blood donors, and is also the founder chairperson of East Siang-based voluntary organization AYANG.

She has donated blood 33 times so far.

Also one of the vice presidents of the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India, Taloh was recently awarded the H D Shourie Memorial Award for the year 2022 in recognition of her services to the society in the field of blood donation.

Ete is a youth leader and social worker and has donated 27 units of blood (excluding donations to patients on request) since 2006.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthiban lauded the SBTC for improving blood centers across the state, which, he said, has led to an increase in the number of blood donations and collection.

Health Services director Dr M Lego appreciated the role of voluntary blood donors and community-based organizations in conducting blood donation camps across the state, while SBTC director Dr Joram Khopey spoke about the development and future strategies of blood transfusion services in the state.

Dr Joram also thanked all the voluntary blood donors and blood centre staff for their dedication and contribution in saving lives.

Among others, TRIHMS blood centre medical officer Dr Tashi Paleng, 138bn CRPF commandant Harvinder Singh Kales, Galo Welfare Society president Marnya Ete and Adi Bane Kebang spokesperson Vijoy Taram spoke on the occasion.

A total of 24 units of blood were collected during the event which was organized by the SBTC in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and the state branch of Indian Red Cross Society at the RKM Hospital here.

