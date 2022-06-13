Wokha: In a gruesome incident, three people were arrested for torturing and killing a Hornbill in Bhandari Town under the Wokha district in Nagaland. The arrested persons were handed over to the wildlife division team for further investigation.

The officer in charge of the Bhandari police station, Nchumbemo Kikon, told EastMojo that a team of the wildlife division from Dimapur reached Wokha on Monday, and the three are being taken for legal proceedings.

A video of a Hornbill being tortured and killed was widely circulated on social media, causing outrage among the public.

In the video, a person can be seen beating the Hornbill with a stick and stomping on the bird’s neck. A woman’s voice can be overheard, saying not to circulate the video, warning of legal actions.

The weapon used has been seized, and parts of the hornbill have been recovered.

The forest department and Wildlife Division have been carrying out various programmes for rejuvenating local biodiversity. However, public ignorance remains a major concern, and killing, hunting and capturing of wild animals continues in many parts of the district.

