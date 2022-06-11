Watch: Mohammad Nawaz's magic delivery to dismiss West Indies batsman

Pakistan outplayed the West Indies in the 2nd ODI by 120 runs to clinch the three-match series. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, the star batsmen of Pakistan, put up a stellar performance as they both scored half centuries and helped the team post a competitive target of 275 for eight in 50 overs.

However, it was all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz who created havoc with his left-arm spin and took four important wickets. He achieved his career best bowling figures of four for 19 as the Windies were all out for 155 in 32.2 overs.

Out of the four wickets, the spinner bowled stunning delivery to Nicholas Pooran, who was left confused and had no idea how to play the ball.

Watch Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery to Nicholas Pooran during the second ODI

The win gave Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was also their 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies.

Praising Nawaz’s exceptional spell, Babar Azam said, “I think we were 10-15 short because we lost back-to-back wickets. But there was spin so we were confident at the break that we could defend this and Nawaz took wickets at crucial junctures and brought us back in the game.”

Nicholas Pooran also praised the Pakistani bowler. “It was a tough day for us. I thought we bowled well in the first 45 overs but conceded 20 too many. Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well.”

