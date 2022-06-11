Ukhrul: In a noble initiative, residents of Ukhrul district in Manipur took up a special sanitation drive on Saturday to remove heaps of waste generated during the recently-concluded state-level Shirui Lily Festival, from Ukhrul town to Phangrei, a stretch of around 22 km.

Around 120 volunteers, including school-going kids, from Ukhrul district took part in the cleanliness drive. Volunteers collected the waste littered on the road sides by the visitors at the state-level festival. The waste collected during the cleanliness drive were disposed off at the waste disposal site maintained by Autonomous District Council (ADC) Ukhrul.

According to Tennoson Pheiray, a journalist and the man behind the drive, said, “The cleanliness drive was initiated by a group of like-minded people from Ukhrul district on seeing the blatant littering of waste on the road sides by the visitors during the festival.”

Travellers and visitors during the Shirui Lily Festival 2022 had haphazardly disposed off plastic bottles and food wrappers on the road sides, he said.

On June 8, a similar sanitation drive was also carried out by 87 volunteers. They collected and disposed off the waste that were piling on the streets and roadsides from the stretch of Finchcorner to Ukhrul town, a distance of about 20-km.

The cleanliness drive was carried out through crowd funding, which received massive response from the citizens.

The cleanliness drive could be carried out because of the generous contributions made in kind and money and the volunteers that turned up in huge numbers from all walks of life, Pheiray added.

It may be noted that the 4th edition of the state-level Shirui Lily Festival was held last month in Ukhrul district with thousands of visitors from various parts of the state and elsewhere in attendance.

The second largest festival of the state featured various activities, ranging from art and culture and rock music carnival, besides promoting and creating awareness about the endangered and rare Shirui Lily flower.

