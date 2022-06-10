Wokha: In the last 8 years, India has moved on from the politics of casteism, dynasty, corruption and appeasement to the politics of development, growth, unity and nationalism, Mmhonlumo Kikon, national spokesperson, BJP, and Advisor, IT and Communication, Science and Technology, New and Renewable Energy, Government of Nagaland, said.

Kikon was addressing a press conference at the office of the Wokha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to highlight the eight years of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This journey has strengthened democracy in its real sense by empowering society’s marginalised sections and has changed the Indian psyche from “nothing is possible in this country” to “everything is possible if the government and the people have the will and commitment,” Kikon added.

Mmhonlumo Kikon said the commitment of the 135 crore Indians towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects on the ground. “It also proves that if the leader has a policy and programme, intention and dedication, every challenge can be addressed, every problem can be solved. The nation has not just changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter of remarkable growth and fast-paced development is being written,” he added.

In the past 70 years, only 6.37 lakh primary schools were constructed, but under the Narendra Modi government, 6.53 lakh schools have been built so far with a literacy rate that has improved by 6% in the last eight years. Fifteen new AIIMS have been sanctioned with 10 being operational while five are in an advanced stage of construction, said Kikon.

