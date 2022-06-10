Ten captive-bred Pygmy Hogs, the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig, were released in the Manas National Park, Assam, by the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP), on June 8 and 10, 2022. This is the third time that Pygmy Hogs have been reintroduced in Manas, following the successful release of 14 Pygmy Hogs in 2020 and 12 Pygmy Hogs in 2021.

The PHCP plans to release a target of 60 Pygmy Hogs in Manas by 2025.

With this release, the number of Pygmy Hogs reintroduced into the wild by the PHCP has reached 152 (70 males, 82 females), which is more than their current original global wild population. In 1996, six hogs (two male, four females) were captured from the Bansbari range of the Manas National Park to start the highly-successful breeding programme. Later, a young male rescued in 2001, and another male and two females captured in 2013 from the same range, joined the captive breeding stock.

The reintroduction of captive hogs in the wild began in 2008. Initially, three protected areas in their historical distribution range in Assam were selected for better protection and restoration of alluvial grasslands. Over the next decade, 35 hogs (18 male, 17 female) were released in the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, 59 (26 male, 33 female) in the Orang National Park, and 22 (11 male, 11 female) in the Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary. The reintroductions in Orang have been particularly successful, as they have multiplied almost two and a half times in number, and have spread to areas far from release locations. As part of its rewilding strategy, the PHCP will continue to maintain about 70 captive hogs at its two centres in Assam and breed more hogs for release.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak- a key partner of the programme, added: “Conservation of lesser known species such as Pygmy Hogs, Bengal Florican, and Hispid hare and other grassland obligatory species is equally important as those of charismatic species such as the Tiger and the One-Horned Rhinoceros. Pygmy Hog reintroduction effort will help the grassland as they indicate health of the habitat and also the programme envisaged to contribute for restoration of their habitat.”

It has been estimated that with the release of these 10 (3 male, 7 female) hogs in Rupahi grasslands in the Bhuyanpara range of the Manas National Park, the total number of reintroduced hogs and their progeny may have reached 200 in the four release sites.

Vaibhav Chandra Mathur, field director, Manas National Park, stated, “The Pygmy Hog is a species which has been recovered from the verge of extinction in the wild. With Manas Tiger Reserve serving as the source stock of hogs for the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, this tranche of supplementation with a captive bred population is going to strengthen conservation efforts especially for tall wet grasslands, for which the pygmy hog serves as an indicator species. At the same time, this is an opportunity to develop scientifically and statistically robust monitoring protocols for the species, which are practically implementable in the field on a periodic basis, so that a pulse can be kept on pygmy hog numbers and their distribution status.”

Manas contains some of the largest remaining grassland blocks in the sub-Himalayan grassland ecosystems. Found only in these tall dense alluvial grasslands, Pygmy Hogs are incredibly shy and are almost never seen. Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, came to Assam to take part in this year’s pygmy hog release. She said, “Durrell has been committed to conserving the tiny but precious pygmy hog, and their grassland home, for decades. With our partners, including government, we strive to create a functioning habitat that also allows local communities to thrive. It was an honour to take part in this latest release, meet with our partners and see at first hand the amazing work of the Durrell team in India. I hope to return in the not too distant future.”

In 1995, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, Jersey, UK partnered with the Forest Department, Government of Assam, IUCN, Wild Pig Specialist Group and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate changes, Govt. of India formed the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP). Currently the project is being implemented with the PHCP’s key partner, regions leading biodiversity conservation organisation- Aaranyak and EcoSystems India.

