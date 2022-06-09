Agartala: Barely a day after the police lathicharge on women protestors shouting “go back” slogans to BJP leaders at Taidu under Gomati District, BJP vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia and newly-inducted Tribal Welfare Minister Ram Pada Jamatia were attacked by miscreants on Thursday.

The two leaders were on their way to a joining programme at Jampuijala area under Sepahijala district. The protestors allegedly pelted stones and vandalized the vehicles of both the leaders. None of the leaders, however, received any injuries due to the prompt action of Tripura State Rifle Jawans of 11th Battalion and their personal security guards.

Speaking on the issue, Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia said, “We were on our way to attend a joining programme. It would be wrong to say that we did not have any apprehension of such an attack but despite prior information to police, they failed to prevent the incident.”

“Our vehicles have been vandalized by miscreants, and stones, brickbats were pelted at us. Both I and Patal Kanya escaped the deadly attacks safely due to the untiring efforts of TSR Jawans and personal security guards,” the BJP leader said.

Expressing disappointment over the role of police, Jamatia said, “We informed the OC, SDPO, SP and even the DGP regarding our political programme and told them that we have strong apprehensions of violence based on our past experience at Taidu. I regret to say, the role of the police is not up to the mark. They have failed to provide us security despite knowing everything.”

The minister also accused Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA for sponsoring the violence. “All these people who perpetrated the attacks are noted party cadres of Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA and they were earlier recognized as goons of the Left parties.”

Despite repeated attempts, Patal Kanya Jamatia could not be reached for a comment.

Mrinal Kanti Reang, the officer incharge of Jampuijala police station, said, “We are still on law-and-order duty. The pre-scheduled joining event was called off followed by the incidents. The minister and the leader were taken into a safe shelter inside the TSR camp. Once the situation gets back to normal, required legal actions will be undertaken.”

While reacting to the incident, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma termed the attacks as “an outburst of the long-accumulated anger against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party”.

“BJP has no control over its ‘helmet squad (motorcycle-borne miscreants)’. The BJP has to realize that when people are angry with the ruling party to what extent they can go to express their grievances. I don’t think it is a political attack but an expression of public anger against the ruling BJP for their failure in governance. The village council elections are due; MGNREGA works are shrinking, so whom do the people approach?” he said.

