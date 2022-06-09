Aizawl: Mizoram reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,28,478, a health department official said.

The state reported 15 cases on Wednesday. The death toll remains at 700 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

The single day positivity rate increased to 7 per cent from 5.54 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 107 active cases, while 2,27,671 have recovered from the infection, including 15 people on Thursday, he said.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.33 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 409 samples on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.61 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 7 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 47,076 people got the precautionary dose.

