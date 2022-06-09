Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday called for a “concerted public effort” from all the stakeholders concerned to overcome the challenges being faced by the people of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

Expressing concern over the law and order cases in the TCL belt, the Governor also called for strengthening the intelligence inputs and introducing more welfare measures for the militancy-affected areas and their population.

“Peace is the prerequisite for development. Therefore, it is the duty of every individual to contribute in promoting a sense of security amongst the people,” Mishra said, calling upon the people to cooperate with the security forces in maintaining peace and amity in the state.

The Governor was interacting with a group of gaon buras (village heads) from Longding district who had called on him at the Raj Bhavan here. Home Minister Bamang Felix was also present.

During the interaction, the Governor gave three points to the gaon buras — first, they are now a Constitutionally-recognized Wancho tribe and must not get trapped in other tribes’ web; secondly, they should protect their youth from joining the underground organizations, and thirdly, they must win over their youth from the underground organizations back to the main social stream.

The Governor said being the grassroots representatives of the government, the gaon buras and buris must be aware of the flagship programmes of the state and central governments.

“You must ensure that villagers avail maximum benefits out of the relevant projects and schemes,” he said.

Further stressing on education and healthcare at the village level, he advised the village heads to ensure that every child in the village goes to school and at the same time, they must see that they are vaccinated and are availing all healthcare facilities.

The Governor and the home minister assured the gaon buras that the government will “take necessary and appropriate steps to mitigate their issues”.

It may be mentioned here that over 130 public leaders from Longding district had recently declared their support to the security forces to tackle and end the menace of insurgents operating in the region.

According to the locals, several prominent public figures have been abducted from Pumao, Kamhua Noknu, Longphong and Luaksim villages of the district in the past two months.

Most of the abductees belong to the Wancho community.

